Car catches fire on side of SB I-59

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A car engine caught fire on the side of Interstate 59 past U.S. Highway 98 earlier on Wednesday.

According to Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade, the driver pulled over on the side of the southbound roadway after she noticed her car smoking. A fire then started in the engine.

Wade said the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the scene and contain the fire to the area around the engine.

No injuries were reported on the scene.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, traffic may have been impacted by the incident on the right side of the interstate.

The roadways may still be congested at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

