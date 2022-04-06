Bertie’s birthday bash to bring bunches of bliss to bouncing baby giraffe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bertie’s having a birthday party, and you’re invited!

The Hattiesburg Zoo is throwing a birthday party for its youngest reticulated giraffe, Alberta, a.k.a. Bertie, who is turning two years old.

“We will have a birthday cake and some fun enrichment activities for Bertie to enjoy,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo. “It will be much like a birthday party for any two-year-old, but on a much larger scale.”

The event will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

According to the zoo, cake will be available for the first 100 children who attend. A special Bertie Dole Whip treat will also be available for purchase all day.

