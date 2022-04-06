Win Stuff
6 homes, other Covington structures damaged in morning storms

By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a rough morning for parts of Covington County, as a severe storm blew through the area around 6:30 a.m.

Covington County Emergency Management Director Brennon Chancellor says six homes, six commercial buildings and about a half dozen other agricultural structures were affected by high winds.

Damage occurred along Salem School Road, Rock Hill Road, Cagle Road and other areas.

Chancellor says no one was injured.

“We’re looking at right now, like a tornado, looking at the different damage and debris, it looks like the treetops have been twisted and all the debris down,” Chancellor said. “No injuries reported, we did have some traffic delays reported on [U.S.] Highway 49. Trees were blown down around Mapp’s Fruit Stand and did cause a traffic delay, but there were no injuries reported or any kind of wrecks or anything.”

Chancellor said the storm moved through at about 55 miles per hour.

He says the National Weather Service should be in the area tomorrow to determine if the damage was indeed the result of a tornado.

