04/06 Ryan’s “Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Rough day yesterday as a strong line of thunderstorms and a damaging tornadoes moved through. Today, we’re starting off considerably warmer and more humid thanks to continued southerly winds and another approaching front. This one is much more ragged than even yesterday’s disorganized front, and will likely be fully dependent on daytime heating to produce any deep convection. That is why the Storm Prediction Center expects the line to flare up to the east of the area due to the timing of its passage, but it could do so a bit early, which is why we have a “slight” risk backed against our eastern border. I’m not expecting much...really any...significant activity, but it isn’t impossible, so a good idea to remain “weather aware” later this afternoon.

