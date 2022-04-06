Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

04/06 Ryan’s “Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast

While nothing like yesterday, a few t-storms expected again today.
04/06 Ryan’s “Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Rough day yesterday as a strong line of thunderstorms and a damaging tornadoes moved through. Today, we’re starting off considerably warmer and more humid thanks to continued southerly winds and another approaching front. This one is much more ragged than even yesterday’s disorganized front, and will likely be fully dependent on daytime heating to produce any deep convection. That is why the Storm Prediction Center expects the line to flare up to the east of the area due to the timing of its passage, but it could do so a bit early, which is why we have a “slight” risk backed against our eastern border. I’m not expecting much...really any...significant activity, but it isn’t impossible, so a good idea to remain “weather aware” later this afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

There are reports that the 18-wheeler carrying wood chips turned over while getting off the...
Crash blocks NB lanes on I-59 in Laurel
Deputies are seeking William Parker’s whereabouts on a charge of possession of a stolen...
Passenger arrested, driver on-the-run after fleeing traffic stop in Jones Co.
Christopher Corey Welcher
Man sentenced for 2020 attempted rape on Longleaf Trace
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
Ashley Spence, 34, of Hattiesburg .
Woman arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 4/7
More sunshine for your Friday!
04/07 Ryan’s “Cooler & Drier” Thursday Morning Forecast
04/07 Ryan’s “Cooler & Drier” Thursday Morning Forecast
04/07 Ryan’s “Cooler & Drier” Thursday Morning Forecast
04/07 Ryan’s “Cooler & Drier” Thursday Morning Forecast
Six homes and one business in Jefferson Davis County were damaged in Tuesday's tornado.
Jefferson Davis family eyewitness to Tuesday’s tornado
“It was just so horrific; I don’t wish this on anybody. It’s my worst nightmare,” said Maria...
Cleanup underway in Wayne Co. after Tuesday’s storms rip through the area