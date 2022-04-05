Win Stuff
WCSD responds to social media video with strong disciplinary action

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County School District took strong actions on Monday after a video surfaced on social media late last week.

According to school officials, in the video, at least one student can be heard making racially inflammatory remarks.

“There is no excuse for this type of behavior, and it will not be tolerated in the Wayne County School District,” said Superintendent Tommy Branch.

After a thorough investigation, all individuals involved in the incident have been identified and disciplinary action was swiftly taken according to handbook policy.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

