Warnings, watches issued for areas of Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -As a strong weather system moves through the Pine Belt, the National Weather Service is issuing watches and warnings for different parts of the area.

NWS Jackson has the following watches and warnings issued for the Pine Belt:

Tornado Warning:

-

Flash Flood Warnings:

Greene, Perry and Wayne counties until 3:30 p.m.

Forrest, Lamar and Marion counties until 2:15 p.m.

Clarke, Covington, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones and Smith counties until around 10:30 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

-

Tornado Watches:

Forrest, Lamar and Marion counties until 11 a.m.

George, Greene, Harrison, Jackson, Perry, Stone and Wayne counties until 2 p.m.

WDAM will provide watches and warnings updates as NWS Jackson continues to issue them as the weather system moves through the area.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.