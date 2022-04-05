Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Study: Record number of road rage shootings happening in U.S., peaking during pandemic

A gun-control advocacy group found that last year was one of the deadliest on record for the U.S.
A gun-control advocacy group found that last year was one of the deadliest on record for the U.S.(Source: Eric Popper via CNN)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found road rage shootings are on the rise in the U.S.

Everytown for Gun Safety and Support Fund, a gun-control advocacy group, found 44 people a month were killed or injured in road rage shootings last year, double the average reported in 2019.

And over the last three years, the numbers have increased, according to the advocacy group.

Overall, 728 road rage shootings happened in 2021, the highest number in the six years the group said it has recorded such incidents. And it amounts to someone getting injured or killed every 17 hours.

The group said it doesn’t know what’s causing the increase in road rage shootings, but the pandemic and its effects have brought all kinds of new stressors into people’s lives and worsened existing ones.

The study reports it gathered information from the gun violence archives database, a nonprofit database that gathers and verifies data from law enforcement and government, along with other sources.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
LIST: School closings, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Trio arrested in Jones County after traffic stop.
3 charged after Jones County traffic stop
In total, three firearms were seized during those arrests, according to Moore, and all the...
HPD, Metro Narcotics arrest 5 men on various charges in Hub City Friday
Matthew Logan, 37, of Mosell.
Moselle man arrested on multiple drug-related charges, JCSD hosts press conference

Latest News

The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation
Obamacare
President Biden signs executive order to eliminate “family glitch” and expand Affordable Care Act
FILE - Asbestos Removal Technologies Inc. job superintendent Ryan Laitila, right, sprays...
EPA rule would finally ban asbestos, carcinogen still in use
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child reportedly abducted by her...
Amber Alert issued for Ohio girl reportedly abducted by stepbrother
Dan Easterling Road and Highway 35.
PHOTOS: Storm damage, recovery in the Pine Belt