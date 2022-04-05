Win Stuff
Registration underway for Summer Camp at the Family YMCA in Hattiesburg and Petal

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Registration is underway for Summer Camp at the Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi.

Summer programs at the Family YMCA provide an opportunity for kids to learn and play instead of staying home during the summer months.

Alayne Purser, Child Care Director at the Petal Family YMCA, said the goal is to provide positive outcomes through play with an emphasis on social-emotional growth.

“It’s very important to get these kids back active and engaged and that is our main goal at the YMCA, to provide these kids with a safe and fun place to be,” Purser said. “We have very enriched schedules with zoo trips, movie theater trips, kickball, baseball, we may even have a musician come out and play for us this year.”

“Not only do our kids get to enjoy outdoor activities but we also have an indoor swimming pool at both locations, and we swim every Friday. They can offer swimming lessons as well and swimming is something that’s very important and helps kids stay healthy and active,” she added.

Space is limited and enrolling enrollment is encouraged.

Camp begins at the end of May and will run through July, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. till 6 p.m.

To register, go to the Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi’s website or drop by either location in Hattiesburg or Petal.

On April 13, both Family YMCA locations in Hattiesburg and Petal will host their Healthy Kids Day event showcasing healthy lifestyle choices available to kids.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

