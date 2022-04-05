Rankin Co. Tax Assessor arrested for ‘rape of a person over 16′

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Tax Assessor John Sullivan has been arrested on the charge of rape of a person over 16 years old, according to Darkhorse Press.

Sullivan, the longtime tax assessor, was picked up by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

He was released on a $30,000 first offenders’ cash bond.

Under terms of the bond, Sullivan had to pay 12 percent of the total bond amount.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.