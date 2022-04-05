Win Stuff
PHOTOS: Storm damage, recovery in the Pine Belt

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe Weather in the Pine Belt has left many downed trees and flooded yards.

Here are some weather photos submitted by WDAM 7 viewers from around the Pine Belt.

A large amount of damage was reported on Dan Easterling Road in Collins. According to the Covington County Emergency Management Agency, the county experienced storm damage north of Collins around the Salem area with the passing storm.

Storm damage in Collins on Dan Easterling Road.
Storm damage in Collins on Dan Easterling Road.(Photo submitted by Paula Flowers)
Recovery efforts on Dan Easterling Road and Highway 35.
Recovery efforts on Dan Easterling Road and Highway 35.(Photo submitted by Belinda Burrell)
Trees on powerline in a yard on Dan Easterling Road in Collins.
Trees on powerline in a yard on Dan Easterling Road in Collins.(Photo submitted by 'Danielle')

There were also reports of damages in Wayne and Jones counties. This includes reports of fallen trees across Mississippi Highway 15 at Ovett Scarbrough Road in Jones County that left lanes blocked in both directions.

Damage near Morris Bankston Road on the Jones and Wayne County line.
Damage near Morris Bankston Road on the Jones and Wayne County line.(Photo submitted by Chris Hodge)

There were also reports of culverts and roadways flooding around waterways in parts of the area.

Flooded area in Moselle.
Flooded area in Moselle.(Photo submitted by Delilah Skaggs)

As of now, there have been few major damages and no injuries reported by local officials in the Pine Belt.

Highway 98 in Columbia.
Highway 98 in Columbia.(Photo submitted by Tammy Saucier)

This story may be updated when more information or photos are provided.

You can upload your photos at https://www.wdam.com/community/user-content/.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
