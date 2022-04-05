On-foot pursuit ends in arrest of ex-convict

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An on-foot pursuit ended in the arrest of an ex-convict on Friday in Laurel.

41-year-old Kendrick D. Cooley was taken into custody by the Laurel Police Department following the chase. It happened near the Eagle Car Wash on Ellisville Boulevard.

“It was him and another black male standing in the abandoned car wash on the boulevard and what appeared to me... it looked like they were making a transaction,” said Michelle Howell, an investigator with LPD Narcotics. “So, we pulled up behind the car wash to make contact with them and Mr. Cooley took off running.”

LPD says two officers, Raven Naylor and Justin Clifton, quickly reacted and chased after the suspect. We’re told this eventually led to his apprehension and arrest.

“Just got to chase him down, I’ve got to get this guy into custody,” Naylor said. “That’s all that was on my mind... It was a rush... It was a rush. But Clifton, the other officer, he was able to assist me with that as well...”

According to LPD, Cooley faces two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent while in Possession of a Firearm (methamphetamine and crack cocaine) and one count of Ex-Con in Possession of a Firearm.

“We found where he had thrown out approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine from his waistband and also a firearm... Once we got him down to the jail, we eventually found some crack cocaine,” Howell said.

Cooley remains in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

If you have any information on this case or any others, you’re asked to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.