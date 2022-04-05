Win Stuff
Mt. Gilead Water Assoc. lifts boil water notice

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been lifted for customers of the Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association in Columbia.

According to association operator James Allen Anderson, the boil water notice was put into effect for a water line repair.

Customers who live from the intersection of Russell Road and Hudson Morris Road to the intersection of Hudson Morris Road and Gates Road to the intersection of Old Sebe Road and Gates Road and all adjacent roads, were affected.

The association says about 100 customers were affected by the boil water notice.

