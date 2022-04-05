‘I got feces in my apartment’: Hattiesburg resident pleads for maintenance help after apartment floods for sixth time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Most severe weather systems come with strong winds and heavy rain. A Hattiesburg resident spent her morning getting a lot of that heavy rain out of her apartment.

Lenora Robinson has been living at North 39th Street for the past few years. She says today was the sixth time her apartment flooded since she’s lived there because of heavy rain.

“When it normally rains hard, I have to stay alert because I know that it kind of floods over here. So I came out and looked at the door, and the water is coming up here to the front of my door,” says Robinson.

Robinson says she does not like the way her property management is handling the situation.

“I was told one time they were going to do like a treatment. They never did a treatment to try to kill mold or mildew. I got feces in my apartment. That’s a health hazard. So I’m not sure what I can do right now,” says Robinson.

Robinson says the property is managed by Keller Williams Realty. I called them for a statement, and I left a message but I have not received a call back.

Robinson says the issue is frustrating.

“I will say we are still in the pandemic. Financially, I’m not able to move. My income is limited because I’m a student. People need help if they flood because you lose everything. Some people can’t afford renter’s insurance. It’s a headache. It’s a headache,” says Robinson.

She says the process of cleaning her house after the flooding is really tiring. The water has damaged her furniture and she just wants to see a change.

“I want to see something done. I want some assistance. I want to either be put in another apartment here with my moving cost. I want some help. I just want this to be resolved,” says Robinson.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.