Heavy rains cause street flooding in Hattiesburg

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of streets in Hattiesburg flooded as the result of Tuesday’s heavy rainstorm. A few of those streets were in the Oaks District and the Avenues which were briefly underwater.

Marcus Barnes works for the City of Hattiesburg and was seen cleaning debris and leaves from the culverts to allow the rainwater to flow through.

“In the Avenues, basically all the Avenues from Avenue 16 to 14, every time it rains and floods like this, we ride around and clean storm debris out,” Marcus said.

Water has since receded from most of the streets in the area. Drivers are urged to use caution when the roads are wet.

