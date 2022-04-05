Heavy rains cause flooding in Rawls Springs

RAWLS SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Heavy rains from Tuesday morning’s storm flooded several areas in Rawls Springs.

Rawls Street, one of the busiest in the area, was briefly underwater before work crews cleared the culverts allowing the water to continue to flow through.

Flooding was also an issue at the Rawls Springs Community Center.

District 2 Supervisor Sharon Thompson was out in the storm surveying the damage.

“I came out here to see what conditions were and the water is moving. Rawls Springs has a history of flooding and we’ve addressed some of those issues,” Thompson said.

“We’ve applied for another grant to alleviate some of the floodings. Some of the debris in the ditches is from previous flooding and rain. We’re trying to address each of those as they come to our attention.” she added.

Rawls Springs is one of several communities in Forrest county having to deal with flooding from the storm.

