Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Georgia college professor calls police on students who arrived late to class

By Amanda Alvarado, Joyce Lupiani and Jamie Kennedy
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL) - A professor at Georgia State University Perimeter College is no longer in the classrom after she called the police because two students arrived late to class, WGCL reported.

Bria Blake, a student at the college, posted about the incident on TikTok. The post has been liked more than 165,000 times.

“They’re both extremely traumatized to say the least. This is not something we’re going to let them sweep under the rug,” Blake said.

In the video, Blake says two of her classmates were only two minutes late for class when the professor asked them to leave.

Blake says one of the students said they “paid to be here” and refused to leave. The professor then left the classroom and returned with two armed campus police officers, according to Blake.

“Especially as a Black woman, for her to do that is extremely heinous because she herself should understand what it means to call police on Black youth in America,” Blake said.

Georgia State University confirmed the incident and said the professor is no longer teaching in-person classes at this time. The two students were invited to meet with the school provost and police chief.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
LIST: School closings, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Gov. Phil Bryant's giving a previous state of the state address
Phil Bryant had his sights on a payout as welfare funds flowed to Brett Favre
Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
“There is no excuse for this type of behavior, and it will not be tolerated in the Wayne County...
WCSD responds to social media video with strong disciplinary action
Lenora Robinson has been living at North 39th Street for the past few years. She says she does...
‘I got feces in my apartment’: Hattiesburg resident pleads for maintenance help after apartment floods for sixth time

Latest News

President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
LIVE: Biden speaks to trade union national conference
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Russians preparing for new push as Ukraine gathers its dead
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Neighbor catches man peeping on little girls, police say
The gasoline price board is shown at a gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., Monday, March 21,...
Democrats accuse oil companies of ‘rip off’ on gas prices
According to the National Weather Service, at least five tornadoes touched own Tuesday in...
MEMA: No injuries reported in latest round of harsh weather