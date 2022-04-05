Win Stuff
Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn involved in wreck

Gus Malzahn (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The University of Central Florida reports that its head football coach, Gus Malzahn, was involved in a vehicle wreck in Auburn Monday night.

The athletics department says Malzahn was in Auburn to be with family following the death of his father-in-law.

Details of the wreck are not yet confirmed, but UCF says Malzahn was not injured.

Before going to Orlando to coach the Knights, Malzahn was head football coach at Auburn University from 2013 to 2020.

