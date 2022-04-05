Win Stuff
A few showers tomorrow, followed by cooler weather to end the week

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 4/5
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a few hit or miss storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A cold front will move through Wednesday Night, giving us a shot of much cooler weather for the end of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s under sunny skies.

This weekend will be beautiful with sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Our next storm system will move in towards the middle of next week with another round of showers and thunderstorms.

