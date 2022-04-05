04/05 Ryan’s “Stormy” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Going to be a rough one early on today as a ragged line of strong thunderstorms moves in. As of 4:45 AM, only a few discreet storms have popped up as we await this fast-moving, but disorganized line. At least one of these was severe warned, with gusting winds and quarter-sized hail. We will continue to watch this system as it moves through, updating as needed and advising of any warnings as they’re issued. Remember to remain in/near your weather “safe space,” away from windows and on the lowest floor of your home. This line is moving quickly, so while the rain may linger a few hours after noon, our severe threat diminishes to nothing by then. That’s not to say we’ll be done with the rain as it looks like another, shorter round of showers is expected Wednesday night before things clear.

And clear they will!

Expect nothing but sunshine from Thursday into next week, with only partly cloudy skies having returned by later Monday afternoon. It looks like another front is moving in by then, so expect warmer-than-highs in the 80s before the rain moves back in.

