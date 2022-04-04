Moselle man arrested on multiple drug-related charges, JCSD hosts press conference

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Moselle man has been arrested on multiple drug-related charges.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Matthew Logan, 37, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with child abuse due to keeping the drugs near three small children.

According to the JCSD, the arrest was made with a no-knock warrant. The JCSD discussed the arrest during a press conference on Monday at 9 a.m.

About 19 long guns and 7 pistols were seized during the arrest, as well as homemade suppressors and guns with the serial number filed off. No federal charges have been filed yet.

The JCSD said between $1,500 - $2,000 worth of meth and about $2000 worth of marijuana were also seized.

JCSD hosted a news conference at 9 a.m. on Monday to discuss a significant arrest. (WDAM)

Logan was booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center. His bond was set at $75,000.

The story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.

