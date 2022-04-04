USM Jazz Band to perform with special guest Tuesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Trombonist Marshall Gilkes will join the University of Southern Mississippi’s Jazz Lab Bands for a concert on Tuesday.

Gilkes is considered a virtuoso performer, composer and arranger.

“Marshall is one of those people who generates a lot of interest in the instrument playing and so I heard him play and I was just blown away and I thought about getting him,” said Larry Panella, USM director of Jazz Studies. “Our trombone professor, Ben McElwain, contacted him, and the rest is history.”

Gilkes is in demand as a performer, playing lead with the Village Vanguard Orchestra and The Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra.

He has also performed as a guest with the West German Radio Big Band, the UMO Jazz Orchestra, the Airmen of Note and Pershing’s Own - The Army Blues, along with numerous college and university jazz ensembles.

The concert is set for 7:30 pm and will take place at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center on USM’s Hattiesburg campus.

