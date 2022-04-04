Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

UMMC’s battle with Blue Cross Blue Shield is impacting patients

By Holly Emery
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Now that Blue Cross Blue Shield dropped UMMC from its list of covered medical facilities, hundreds of patients are making tough choices regarding their well-being.

On April 1, thousands of people covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield and who are patients at the University of Mississippi Medical Center were forced to make an almost impossible decision — to choose between their hospital or affordability.

16-year-old Erin Wilson and her mother are currently trying to decide.

“It’s very nerve-wracking to think about having to move to new people and gain that trust and be like, Okay, I trust you with my life, literally,” Erin Wilson said.

Erin was diagnosed with Graves Disease in 2018, a condition that causes her to both overproduce and underproduce thyroid hormones. It has caused numerous issues that UMMC specialists have helped her manage.

“I feel that if anything were to go wrong, all my doctors would be there and be like, Okay, we need to do this. And they would all create a plan together. And just, I look up to them because they always want to take care of me and other people and just do the best for everyone,” Erin said.

According to a statement from UMMC, certain patients with “a specific ongoing medical condition or conditions based on federally determined qualifying criteria” will be covered until July. But Erin’s mother, Vernita Wilson, said her daughter isn’t one of them.

Instead, Wilson is having to choose to either spend more money to remain with UMMC specialists or go to another hospital and start over.

“When it comes to her care, I want the best. And I thought I had done all the work, all the research to get her into the network and into the group of doctors who would better serve her. But this I don’t know because we’re at the specialist levels. Specialists cost more,” Wilson said.

Wilson says the lack of warning before insurance renewals were due is the most frustrating because it puts many in a very difficult position.

“Blue Cross did send me an email to say back in November your premium will go up. Why not say we’re considering an abandonment of our contract with your UMMC, or vice versa? It was done, and we’re left to deal with their decision,” Wilson said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
LIST: School closings, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Gov. Phil Bryant's giving a previous state of the state address
Phil Bryant had his sights on a payout as welfare funds flowed to Brett Favre
Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
“There is no excuse for this type of behavior, and it will not be tolerated in the Wayne County...
WCSD responds to social media video with strong disciplinary action
Lenora Robinson has been living at North 39th Street for the past few years. She says she does...
‘I got feces in my apartment’: Hattiesburg resident pleads for maintenance help after apartment floods for sixth time

Latest News

UMMC’s battle with Blue Cross Blue Shield is impacting patients
The Spring Downtown FAM Jam was held along South Main Street in Petal Saturday.
Petal’s ‘Downtown FAM Jam’ treats residents, visitors to food, art, music
The 10th annual Hattiesburg Half Marathon, 10K and 5K begins in downtown Hattiesburg Saturday.
Hattiesburg man paces the 10th Hattiesburg Half Marathon
UMMC dropped from Blue Cross & Blue Shield network