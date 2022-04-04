Win Stuff
Multi-vehicle wreck slowed traffic on I-59

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(Gray)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE: According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the traffic alert has been cleared. The roadways may still be congested at this time.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There were official reports of a multi-vehicle wreck that slowed northbound traffic on Interstate 59.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around the 75-mile marker on Interstate 59 north. It involved two passenger cars and a semi-truck. MHP reported that injuries were involved.

Jones County fire rescue officials said an adult woman was transported by AAA Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to MDOT, northbound traffic was affected. The roadway was expected to be cleared around 5 p.m.

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.

