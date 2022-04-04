Win Stuff
Pretty week ahead ... except Tuesday

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his take on next week's weather in the Pine Belt.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone.

It is going to be another cool night in the Pine Belt Sunday, with low temperatures in the upper-40s to around 50 degrees.

Patchy fog is also possible early Monday morning, followed by clearing skies with highs in the lower-to-mid 80s.

Going into Monday night, look for skies to become cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing after midnight.

Some storms could be severe, so please keep up with future forecasts and have your plans in place.

Lows will be in the lower-60s. The chance for rain is 80 percent. Winds also will be gusting out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

For Tuesday, look for showers and thunderstorms and some of those may be severe as well.

Highs will be in the upper 70s. It will also be very breezy, with southwest winds at 15 miles per hour to 30 mph. The chance for rain is 90 percent.. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night, with lows in the mid-60s.

By Wednesday skies will become sunny and temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. Cooler weather is on tap for Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday and Friday look sunny with highs in the lower-70s on Thursday and in the upper-60s on Friday. Lows will be in the lower-to-mid-40s.

Sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper-60s on Saturday and in the lower-to-mid-70s on Sunday. Lows will be in the lower-40s.

