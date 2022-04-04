Win Stuff
Petal Primary School hosting cereal drive for Petal Children’s Task Force

This week, the Petal Primary School is partnering with the Petal Children’s Task Force to help stock its shelves with boxed goods.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -

The school is having a cereal food drive until Friday, April 8.

School principal, Tessa Trimm, says this food drive is a great opportunity to teach the kids the importance of serving the community.

“The Children’s Task Force does a great job for providing food for families in the community. We feel like it’s a great opportunity to teach our children to be responsible and to serve,” said Trimm. “Right now we are collecting all types of cereal boxes. So we would love to get closer to that 200 or 300 mark. We figure we have about 1,100 students on our campus, so if every three students bring one box we could reach that goal easily,” said Trimm.

Trimm also says the school is currently at 21 boxes but there will be incentives for the class that collects the most cereal.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

