Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Man faces drug-related charges following foot chase

The suspect had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday where his bond was...
The suspect had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday where his bond was set at $12,500.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man faces drug-related charges after a foot chase on Friday.

Laurel Police Department Narcotics observed an alleged drug transaction take place near the Eagle Car Wash located on Ellisville Boulevard around 12:08 p.m.

According to LPD, a foot pursuit ensued with the suspect being apprehended a short time later by Officers Naylor and Clifton.

LPD said Kendrick D. Cooley, 41, was arrested and faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and crack cocaine) with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Cooley had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday where his bond was set at $12,500.

LPD Investigator Howell is assigned to the case.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Trio arrested in Jones County after traffic stop.
3 charged after Jones County traffic stop
Changes coming for the Lamar County School District for 2022-23 school year.
Changes coming to Lamar County School District
Matthew Logan, 37, of Mosell.
Moselle man arrested on multiple drug-related charges, JCSD hosts press conference
Treasure May, 16, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Monday around 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Avenue.
Runaway teen reported in Hattiesburg
What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday...
Mother, daughter dead after Long Beach shooting

Latest News

In total, three firearms were seized during those arrests, according to Moore, and all the...
HPD, Metro Narcotics arrest 5 men on various charges in Hub City Friday
Traffic Alert
Multi-vehicle wreck slowed traffic on I-59
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
History is being made this week as the Surface Transportation Board hears arguments from both...
Amtrak passenger rail service plan debated at federal hearing
The boil water notice has been lifted.
Boil water notice lifted for North Lamar customers