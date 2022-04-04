Man faces drug-related charges following foot chase

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man faces drug-related charges after a foot chase on Friday.

Laurel Police Department Narcotics observed an alleged drug transaction take place near the Eagle Car Wash located on Ellisville Boulevard around 12:08 p.m.

According to LPD, a foot pursuit ensued with the suspect being apprehended a short time later by Officers Naylor and Clifton.

LPD said Kendrick D. Cooley, 41, was arrested and faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and crack cocaine) with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Cooley had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday where his bond was set at $12,500.

LPD Investigator Howell is assigned to the case.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

