LIST: School closings, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As another round of severe weather moves towards the Pine Belt, schools are making arrangements to make sure students and staff are safe.

Below is a list of schools and businesses that will be closed or have early dismissals/closings Tuesday.

Closings

Covington County School District

Greater Expectation Children Learning Center

Jefferson Davis County School District

Jones County School District

Laurel School District

Smith County School District

Unlimited Dreams Christian Learning Center

Wayne County School District

West Jasper School District

WDAM will continue to update the list as more closings and dismissals are being announced.

