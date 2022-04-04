LIST: School closings, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As another round of severe weather moves towards the Pine Belt, schools are making arrangements to make sure students and staff are safe.
Below is a list of schools and businesses that will be closed or have early dismissals/closings Tuesday.
Closings
- Covington County School District
- Greater Expectation Children Learning Center
- Jefferson Davis County School District
- Jones County School District
- Laurel School District
- Smith County School District
- Unlimited Dreams Christian Learning Center
- Wayne County School District
- West Jasper School District
WDAM will continue to update the list as more closings and dismissals are being announced.
