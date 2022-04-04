Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

LIST: School closings, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat

.
.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As another round of severe weather moves towards the Pine Belt, schools are making arrangements to make sure students and staff are safe.

Below is a list of schools and businesses that will be closed or have early dismissals/closings Tuesday.

Closings

  • Covington County School District
  • Greater Expectation Children Learning Center
  • Jefferson Davis County School District
  • Jones County School District
  • Laurel School District
  • Smith County School District
  • Unlimited Dreams Christian Learning Center
  • Wayne County School District
  • West Jasper School District

WDAM will continue to update the list as more closings and dismissals are being announced.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Trio arrested in Jones County after traffic stop.
3 charged after Jones County traffic stop
Matthew Logan, 37, of Mosell.
Moselle man arrested on multiple drug-related charges, JCSD hosts press conference
Changes coming for the Lamar County School District for 2022-23 school year.
Changes coming to Lamar County School District
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape

Latest News

41-year-old Kendrick D. Cooley was arrested and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention...
On-foot pursuit ends in arrest of ex-convict
.
On-foot pursuit ends in arrest of ex-convict
10pm Headlines 04/04
10pm Headlines 04/04
.
HAPA unveiled Hattiesburg’s 32nd Mural, ‘The Hattiesbirds’
6pm Headlines 04/04
6pm Headlines 04/04