LIST: Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather

With severe weather threatening the Pine Belt, several storm shelters in the area will be open on Tuesday morning.

The following shelters are open:

The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, will be open at 5 a.m.

The Jones County 361 Safe Room will open at 5 a.m. The shelter is located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd in Laurel next door to the Magnolia Center.

We will continue to update this story as we are informed of more shelter openings.

