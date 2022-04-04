Win Stuff
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg kicks off JA Week Sunday

The Hattiesburg chapter of Junior Auxiliary kicked off JA Week Sunday.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg members gathered on Sunday to mark the beginning of JA Week.

More than 100 JA chapters across the Southeast celebrate the work members are able to do within their communities during the week.

On Sunday, members of the Hattiesburg chapter packed up supplies such as diapers, feminine hygiene products and snacks.

THose packages are distributed to organizations the chapter partners with, including Edwards Street Mission, Thames Elementary, and the United Christian Academy.

The group holds one fundraiser each year. This year, Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg used the proceeds to assist over 15,000 people in the Pine Belt.

“This year, we had a record-breaking fundraising year,” Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg President Lindsay Caminita said. “We raised over $200,000 and with our community support, we like to take that money with our one fundraiser event a year and we turn around and we put that right back into the community.”

Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg was founded in 1940 and currently has 106 members.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

