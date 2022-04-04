HPD, Metro Narcotics arrest 5 men on various charges in Hub City Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department managed to arrest multiple suspects on various charges Friday with the help of members of Metro Narcotics.

According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, the following men were arrested and charged:

Brandon Rancifer, 28, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at the intersection of 4th and North Street and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was booked as a fugitive order for an active warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.



Nevin Turner, 22, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49 and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.



Aaron Boyles, 44, of Hattiesburg was arrested in the 1800 block of Broadway Drive on an active Forrest County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.



Elijah Hall, 25, of Hattiesburg was arrested at the intersection of McInnis and Broadway Drive and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).



Dustin Yarbrough, 28, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at the intersection of McInnis and Broadway Drive and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) while in possession of a firearm, as well as an active warrant through Lamar County.



In total, three firearms were seized during those arrests, according to Moore, and all the suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

