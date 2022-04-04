Forrest Co. Board of Supervisors sign Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamation

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As April begins, so does Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Forrest County Board of Supervisors made sure to bring the topic to light.

Monday morning, the board signed a Sexual Assault Awareness proclamation, while alongside the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, 1 in 5 women and 1 in 67 men in the U.S. alone have been sexually assaulted at some time in their lives.

“It means a great deal. You know, we can throw out a lot of statistics and everything out. The key thing we want the public to understand is: One, we want to bring awareness to this issue, and second, we want to educate,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims.

Sims says that with the increase in sexual assault cases in the county over the past year, it is important for the community to become more aware of this topic.

Assistant District Attorney Becky Denham says that although it may be difficult, it is critical that victims come forward. She also says there are multiple outreach organizations within the community that is meant to help those who have experienced assault.

“It’s not just sexual assault in the form of actual abuse, but also emotional abuse, online abuse, harassment, cyberbullying, and this year’s campaign is for us to come together and build safe spaces online as a community. If we can address that at a young age we can probably get them help and the intervention they need and then we can prevent perpetuation down the road,” said Denham.

Denham says it will take the community as a whole to make a change and fight for the victims.

“We want to make sure people know what’s going on, how they can prevent but also how to report it. Know we have investigators in place, we have victim advocates in place, we have a DA’s office that is going to stand behind us in our investigations. We’re going to prosecute these individuals and send a strong message that that’s not something we want here in Forrest County,” said Sims.

If you or anyone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the national hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

