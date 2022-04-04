Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape

Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Eupora High School teacher will spend the next six years in prison.

Kayla Tindall pleaded guilty to statutory rape in Webster County Circuit Court.

She was arrested in February 2020, shortly after being fired by the school district. The allegations against Tindall involved at least one student.

Once released from prison, Tindall must register as a sex offender and be on probation for nine years.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trio arrested in Jones County after traffic stop.
3 charged after Jones County traffic stop
Changes coming for the Lamar County School District for 2022-23 school year.
Changes coming to Lamar County School District
Matthew Logan, 37, of Mosell.
Moselle man arrested on multiple drug-related charges, JCSD hosts press conference
Treasure May, 16, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Monday around 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Avenue.
Runaway teen reported in Hattiesburg
What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday...
Mother, daughter dead after Long Beach shooting

Latest News

In total, three firearms were seized during those arrests, according to Moore, and all the...
HPD, Metro Narcotics arrest 5 men on various charges in Hub City Friday
Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle wreck on I-59
History is being made this week as the Surface Transportation Board hears arguments from both...
Amtrak passenger rail service plan debated at federal hearing
The boil water notice has been lifted.
Boil water notice lifted for North Lamar customers