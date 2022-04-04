Farm to Table: Katie’s chicken salad

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

3 cups of cooked boneless skinless chicken breasts, pulsed in a blender

2 cups of seedless red grapes halved

3 medium stalks of celery diced (about 1 1/2 cups)

2 large green onions or 3 small/medium green onions, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)

1/2 cup of sliced almonds or slivered almonds, toasted

1 cup of plain nonfat Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons of honey

1 teaspoon of kosher salt plus additional to taste

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh dill

Serving suggestions: whole-grain bread croissants or lettuce leaves,

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.