Farm to Table: Katie’s chicken salad

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

  • 3 cups of cooked boneless skinless chicken breasts, pulsed in a blender
  • 2 cups of seedless red grapes halved
  • 3 medium stalks of celery diced (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 2 large green onions or 3 small/medium green onions, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1/2 cup of sliced almonds or slivered almonds, toasted
  • 1 cup of plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 2 teaspoons of honey
  • 1 teaspoon of kosher salt plus additional to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh dill

Serving suggestions: whole-grain bread croissants or lettuce leaves,

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

