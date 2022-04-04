Farm to Table: Katie’s chicken salad
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -
- 3 cups of cooked boneless skinless chicken breasts, pulsed in a blender
- 2 cups of seedless red grapes halved
- 3 medium stalks of celery diced (about 1 1/2 cups)
- 2 large green onions or 3 small/medium green onions, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)
- 1/2 cup of sliced almonds or slivered almonds, toasted
- 1 cup of plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- 2 teaspoons of honey
- 1 teaspoon of kosher salt plus additional to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
- 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh dill
Serving suggestions: whole-grain bread croissants or lettuce leaves,
