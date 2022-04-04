Changes coming to Lamar County School District

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Oak Grove community may experience a few changes in the 2022-2023 school year.

As of now, there is only one school that offers pre-K through fifth grade in the Oak Grove School District.

That will not be the case next school year, with two more schools designated for those grades.

“Instead of having to change schools every two years, we will have students who will be on the same campus for six years, kindergarten through fifth grade,” Lamar County School District Superintendent Steven Hampton said. “Potentially, if they do a pre-K program, then they will do pre-K through fifth grade, and will (stay through) seven years,”

“Now, instead of attending five schools in the Oak Grove area, they only will attend three schools, which will be an elementary school, middle school and our high school.”

Oak Grove Upper and Lower Elementary Schools will combine and make Bellevue Elementary, and Oak Grove Primary will become Oak Grove Elementary.

Both schools join Oak Grove Longleaf Elementary School to offer pre-K-5.

The district also recently finished the redistricting of their school zones for board members.

The redistricting is required every 10 years to ensure that there is an equal representation of students by each board member.

Though the board member zones changed, this does not effect the zoning for students.

Maps of the new zoning can be found on the LCSD website.

