Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Changes coming to Lamar County School District

Lamar County has wrapped up its school redistricting.
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Oak Grove community may experience a few changes in the 2022-2023 school year.

As of now, there is only one school that offers pre-K through fifth grade in the Oak Grove School District.

That will not be the case next school year, with two more schools designated for those grades.

“Instead of having to change schools every two years, we will have students who will be on the same campus for six years, kindergarten through fifth grade,” Lamar County School District Superintendent Steven Hampton said. “Potentially, if they do a pre-K program, then they will do pre-K through fifth grade, and will (stay through) seven years,”

“Now, instead of attending five schools in the Oak Grove area, they only will attend three schools, which will be an elementary school, middle school and our high school.”

Oak Grove Upper and Lower Elementary Schools will combine and make Bellevue Elementary, and Oak Grove Primary will become Oak Grove Elementary.

Both schools join Oak Grove Longleaf Elementary School to offer pre-K-5.

The district also recently finished the redistricting of their school zones for board members.

The redistricting is required every 10 years to ensure that there is an equal representation of students by each board member.

Though the board member zones changed, this does not effect the zoning for students.

Maps of the new zoning can be found on the LCSD website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday...
Mother, daughter dead after Long Beach shooting
The woman is currently in police custody and will be interviewed by investigators Saturday.
Woman arrested for allegedly having weapon on Laurel school property
The 10th annual Hattiesburg Half Marathon, 10K and 5K begins in downtown Hattiesburg Saturday.
Hattiesburg man paces the 10th Hattiesburg Half Marathon
‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family and friends hold vigil for trans woman killed in Jackson
‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family and friends hold vigil for trans woman killed in Jackson
HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore says that when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an...
Man injured in accidental shooting in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Trombonist Marshall Gilkes to join USM Jazz Band for a concert on April 5.
USM Jazz Band to perform with special guest Tuesday
Petal's Skye Morgan wins 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Petal teacher wins Mississippi’s Teacher of the Year
The event offered free food, a car show and a viewing of the movie, Cars.
Lamar County School District holds ‘Cruising into Kindergarten’ event
A Wednesday tornado destroyed several cabins at Camp Iti Kana in south Forrest County.
Camp Iti Kana loses cabins, trees in Wednesday tornado