Another week, another First Alert Weather Day for coming for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect from after midnight until about 1 p.m. Tuesday for the Pine Belt.

The worst of the weather is forecast to move through the area between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday. The main threats right now are strong winds with gusts up to 80 mph and possibly some heavy rain. One or two tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Make sure you have our WDAM First Alert Weather App downloaded on your iPhone or Android phones. You can also use your Midland Weather Radios that you can purchase from Walmart or Walgreens or order them online through Midland Weather radios.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 60s. The chance for rain is 70% after midnight.

Again, the worst weather should move through the Pine Belt in the early morning hours Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s. It will also be very breezy with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30. Tuesday night will be much better with mostly cloudy skies expected and lows in the lower to mid-60s.

Wednesday looks to become mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. By Wednesday night a cold front will sweep through and temperatures will be in the mid-50s Wednesday night.

Thursday through Saturday looks sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.