Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Alaska Airlines moves to gender-neutral uniforms, allowing tattoos for employees

Alaska Airlines announced it will move to gender-neutral uniforms for employees and also offer...
Alaska Airlines announced it will move to gender-neutral uniforms for employees and also offer more leniency on tattoos and hair styles.(Alaska Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Alaska Airlines is going gender-neutral with its uniform policy for employees.

In a statement this week, the airline said the updated guidelines will “provide more freedom and flexibility in individual and gender expression.”

The carrier will also collaborate with a designer to create gender-neutral uniform items for frontline workers, including flight attendants, customer service agents and lounge employees.

The change follows a 2021 employee allegation that Alaska Airlines’ uniform policy discriminated against workers whose gender expression did not fit male and female dress codes.

Previously, the airline required either “male” or “female” uniforms, along with regulations on other dress codes based on assumed gender. At the time, the carrier said flight attendants could order any “uniform kit of their choice, regardless of gender identity.”

The airline is also updating to allow more flexibility in personal expression, including with tattoos and hair style choices.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trio arrested in Jones County after traffic stop.
3 charged after Jones County traffic stop
Changes coming for the Lamar County School District for 2022-23 school year.
Changes coming to Lamar County School District
Matthew Logan, 37, of Mosell.
Moselle man arrested on multiple drug-related charges, JCSD hosts press conference
Treasure May, 16, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Monday around 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Avenue.
Runaway teen reported in Hattiesburg
What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday...
Mother, daughter dead after Long Beach shooting

Latest News

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Baldwin,...
Murkowski says she’ll support Jackson for Supreme Court
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings in Ukraine
Airlines scrubbed about 650 U.S. flights by midafternoon Monday.
Airlines reduce cancellations, but US flight problems linger
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement