3 charged after Jones County traffic stop

Trio arrested in Jones County after traffic stop.
Trio arrested in Jones County after traffic stop.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Charges ranging from possession of marijuana to possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon have three people in the Jones County Jail awaiting first appearances.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested the trio after an overnight traffic stop that led to a plethora of citations.

Kijana Everette, 23, Waynesboro, was charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply; resisting arrest; 3X possession of a weapon by convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana in a vehicle; and possession of a stolen firearm.

Kwanzaa McCann, 27, Waynesboro, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a stolen firearm; careless driving; possession of a cont6rolled substance; and possession of offense/1st offense.

Shenekawa Davis, 23, Shubuta, was charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

