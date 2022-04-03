Win Stuff
WDAM 7 picks up 8 MAB broadcasting awards Saturday, including a pair of 1st-place honors

WDAM 7 took home eight broadcasting honors Saturday night at the MAB banquet, including two firsts.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 received its share of recognition Saturday night during the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters banquet, including a pair of first-place broadcasting awards.

WDAM won first place for Best Breaking News, and its “Gametime” Friday night football roundup won for Best High School Football Program.

Other top three notices went to:

  • Rookie Reporter of the Year, second, Will Polston
  • Best Newscast, second, WDAM Midday
  • Best Feature Story, third, Vanessa Pacheco
  • Best Newscast, third, WDAM Sunrise
  • Best Breaking Weather, third, Hurricane Ida coverage
  • Best General News, third, Melissa Rademaker.

WDAM 7 advertising also won three first-place honors, winning top awards for

  • Sommer Holloway: Central Avenue Auto Sales (Commercial under 30 seconds)
  • Travis Williams: Hattiesburg Clinic (Commercial over 30 seconds)
  • Travis Williams: Rainforest Car Wash (Commercial campaign).

WDAM swept the three spots in the “Commercial campaign” category.

Williams’ “Rainsforest Car Wash,’ was followed by his “Parish Tractor” campaign. Holloway took third with Pearl River Valley Electric.”

