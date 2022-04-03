Wary weather glances cast toward Tuesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone.

Look for another chilly night Saturday in the Pine Belt, with low temperatures in the upper-40s.

Sunny skies are in the forecast Sunday with highs in the upper-70s to around 80 degrees. As we head into Sunday night into Monday morning, look for lows to be in the upper-40s to around 50 degrees.

During the day on Monday, look for increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance for a shower in the afternoon with highs in the lower-80s.

For Monday night, you can expect a slight chance for showers early in the evening with lows in the lower-60s. After midnight on Monday, look for increasing chances for rain and thunderstorms. The chance for rain is 80 percent.

On Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms will be likely. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe, so please keep up with future forecasts. The chance for rain on Tuesday is 90 percent, with winds out of the southwest at 10 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. Highs will be in the upper-70s.

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday night, with lows in the lower-60s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected to return on Wednesday, with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the lower-60s.

Cooler and drier weather returns Thursday through Saturday.

Highs on Thursday will be in the lower-to-mid-70s with lows in the mid-40s by Friday morning.

It will be sunny for Friday, with highs in the 60s and lows in the lower-40s.

