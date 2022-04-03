Southern Miss concludes spring practice with annual spring game

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Second-year head coach Will Hall and the Southern Miss football program wrapped up spring practice at The Rock on Saturday morning with the annual Black and Gold scrimmage.

Hall was pleased with the way the Golden Eagles competed during the spring practice and saw several players show growth. Southern Miss is coming of a 3-9 season but won its last two games of the season with its notable ‘Superback’ offense earning wins against LA Tech and FIU.

“It was a beautiful day and it’s a great weekend to be a Golden Eagle,” Hall said. “We stayed healthy again and we’ve been relatively healthy all spring.

“You can see the difference now that we’ve been in our strength program for a year now. You’ve really seen a growth in Ty [Keyes] since spring break and I thought everyone saw that today.”

Freshman Ty Keyes shined in Saturday’s scrimmage after a long-awaited return to the field. Keyes took over at quarterback during Southern Miss’ 37-0 shoutout against Grambling and threw his first-career touchdown in the game. Keyes went on to start the next two games before suffering a season-ending injury against Rice.

“He’s always been super talented, but now he’s just starting to get it,” Hall said. “He’s starting to take over and he had a phenomenal spring. Zach Wilcke showed flashes today as well as a young guy.”

Southern Miss will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 when it hosts Liberty at The Rock. The Golden Eagles will make its Sun Belt Conference debut on Oct. 8 at Troy.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.