Petal’s ‘Downtown FAM Jam’ treats residents, visitors to food, art, music

Petal rolled out the red carpet for its residents Saturday evening, hosting "FAM Jam" for a second time since the pandemic hit.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Area Chamber of Commerce rolled out the red carpet Saturday to welcome residents and visitors to the spring “Downtown FAM Jam.”

“It’s nice to be able to come out with the community, everyone’s friendly, everyone is nice,” said Andres Nunez of Petal. “You have a bunch of things to do for kids that are one or older, so it’s a great opportunity.”

The event on South Main Street, went for three hours Saturday evening and featured featured food, live music and more than two dozen arts and crafts vendors.

“The crowd has been very receptive,” said Erin Bilbo of Petal, who was selling her own pottery creations at the event. “They’ve been very kind and It’s been a good turnout.

“I’ve sold a lot of pieces that have new glazes on them.”

Saturday’s “Downtown FAM Jam” was the second held since the beginning of the pandemic. The first took place in the Fall of 2021.

“FAM Jam stands for food, art and music and family-friendly, so it is an event that any age can enjoy,” Petal Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Valerie Wilson said. “Petal is a family oriented town, and people want to have activities where they feel comfortable bringing their entire family, bringing the friends, enjoying fellowship, and this is one of those events.”

