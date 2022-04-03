Louisiana Tech evens series with Southern Miss after 4-2 win

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Steele Netterville blasted a sixth-inning, three-run home run to lift Louisiana Tech to a 4-2 Conference USA victory over Southern Miss Saturday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field to even the three-game series.

The Golden Eagles (18-8 overall, 6-2 C-USA) had a five-game winning streak snapped despite jumping out to an early 2-0 advantage.

Gabe Montenegro led off the bottom of the first with a single before Dustin Dickerson added a single of his own to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Reece Ewing then followed with an RBI single and Christopher Sargent grounded into a double play to allow the second run to score.

The game remained that way until the fourth when Jorge Corona knocked in the first Bulldog run on a fielder’s choice.

The Bulldogs (19-8, 6-2) took the lead for good in the fifth. Logan McLeod and Wade Elliott, the eight and nine hitters in the LA Tech lineup, opened the frame with a single off Southern Miss starter Hunter Riggins. The Golden Eagles got a couple of outs, but Netterville drilled a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall.

The game marked the first time in 15 contests that Southern Miss out-hit its opponent but lost in the contest. Both Ewing and Slade Wilks led the Golden Eagle offensive attack with two hits apiece as they outhit the visitors 8-6.

Cade Gibson (4-0) kept the Golden Eagles off balanced after the opening frame as he gave up two runs while scattering seven hits with a walk and nine strikeouts over seven innings to get the victory. Kyle Crigger threw the final frame to earn his fourth save.

Riggins (3-2) suffered the loss as he surrendered four runs on five hits with a walk and six strikeouts over six innings.

Montenegro left the game in the second inning after he was hit by a pitch just under the helmet.

The deciding game of the series is set for 1 p.m., Sunday.

