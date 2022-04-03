Gov. approves bill banning the use of private money in elections

Win Stuff
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Come July 1, state and local governments will no longer be able to use private money to fund elections.

Last week, Gov. Tate Reeves approved H.B. 1365, which prohibits state and local agencies, as well as government officials, from accepting or using private dollars to fund election-related expenses, voter education, voter outreach, and voter registration programs.

The bill goes into effect July 1. Details of the bill were found on the Mississippi Legislature’s website.

It comes as three people in Hinds County face a litany of felony charges related to the misuse of an elections grant provided by the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The Hinds County Election Commission received nearly $1.9 million in grant monies to help protect voters and workers during the 2020 election, much of that from the CTCL.

However, three people, including one election commissioner, were arrested on embezzlement, bribery, and other charges in connection with improperly using about $300,000 of that grant money.

A copy of the bill is below.

Sample HTML block

