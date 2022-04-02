Woman arrested for allegedly having weapon on Laurel school property

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was arrested in Laurel Friday after allegedly being on a school campus with a gun.

According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, a woman was arrested for having a weapon on school property.

Officials with the Laurel School District say the woman approached Laurel Middle School bus 38 with a weapon.

The woman is currently in police custody and will be interviewed by investigators Saturday.

WDAM will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

