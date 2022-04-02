Win Stuff
Woman arrested for allegedly having weapon on Laurel school property

The woman is currently in police custody and will be interviewed by investigators Saturday.
The woman is currently in police custody and will be interviewed by investigators Saturday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was arrested in Laurel Friday after allegedly being on a school campus with a gun.

According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, a woman was arrested for having a weapon on school property.

Officials with the Laurel School District say the woman approached Laurel Middle School bus 38 with a weapon.

The woman is currently in police custody and will be interviewed by investigators Saturday.

WDAM will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

