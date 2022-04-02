Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family and friends hold vigil for trans woman killed in Jackson

‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family and friends hold vigil for trans woman killed in Jackson
‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family and friends hold vigil for trans woman killed in Jackson(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday night, family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a loved one who was taken from them too soon.

More than a hundred people attended the balloon release honoring Kenyatta Webster, who went by Kesha.

Family members say Webster was found dead on Charleston Drive Saturday morning.

Now, the family is seeking justice and those who were close to Webster say they are shocked and heartbroken.

”Everybody share it all on Facebook,” said Kenyatta’s mom, Sharon Taylor. “All over Facebook. Let it go out, because I want justice for my baby. Because she was loved. She had plenty of love. She didn’t deserve that. She ain’t no dog, no rag or dirt. She’s gonna get justice.”

Jackson police have not released any information about Webster’s death.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman is currently in police custody and will be interviewed by investigators Saturday.
Woman arrested for allegedly having weapon on Laurel school property
Fernando Enriquez, 35, of Albuquerque, N.M.
Columbia bank robbery suspect federally charged
HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore says that when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an...
Man injured in accidental shooting in Hattiesburg
UMMC dropped from Blue Cross & Blue Shield network
Data predicts that each tornado was traveling northeast at different speeds and distances from...
4 tornadoes touched down in Pine Belt Wednesday, according to NWS

Latest News

The Spring Downtown FAM Jam was held along South Main Street in Petal Saturday.
Petal’s ‘Downtown FAM Jam’ treats residents, visitors to food, art, music
FAM Jam hits big in Petal
FAM Jam hits big in Petal
Ty Keyes, Southern Miss
Southern Miss concludes spring practice with annual spring game
MAB honors WDAM 7
MAB honors WDAM 7
Ty Keyes, Southern Miss
Southern Miss concludes spring practice with annual spring game