Petal teacher wins Mississippi’s Teacher of the Year

By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is the home of Mississippi’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Skye Morgan, a history teacher at Petal High School, has been recognized by the Mississippi Department of Education for her efforts in the classroom.

“I can’t imagine how hard it is to narrow it down because everyone in that room really deserves the recognition, but we don’t go into this for the recognition, we go into it for the kids,” said Morgan. “I want to say thank you to all of the students that I have taught. They make my job feel like its not a job. They make it fulfilling.”

By winning the award, Morgan also received a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations and activities.

Morgan will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

