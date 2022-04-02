MDOT outlines current Pine Belt road projects

From the Mississippi Department of Transportation Communications

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – A $42 million project that reconfigured the interchange at Interstate 59 and Evelyn Gandy Parkway is nearing completion, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

MDOT said the remaining work for Dunn Roadbuilders left at the widely-expanded interchange between The Gandy (Mississippi 42) and I-59 is continued hydroseeding as well as the placement of shoulder material.

“MDOT’s goal, no matter the project, is geared towards improving safety and increasing Mississippian’s quality of life,” Southern Transportation District Commissioner Tom King said.

MDOT offered a list Friday of 11 projects in southeast Mississippi that the department is either working on currently or expected to begin soon.

“These are just a handful of the projects happening in southeast Mississippi, and every single one of them were each designed with this goal in mind,” King said.

Other MDOT road projects in the Pine Belt include:

Forrest County awarded an $11 million contract to Dunn Roadbuilders for the mill/overlay of the final seven miles of Interstate 59 from U.S. Highway 49 east to the Lamar County line.

The project also included traffic signal work at the U.S. Highway 11 interchange.

Expected completion date: spring of 2022.

Forrest County awarded Dunn Roadbuilders a $66.7 million contract for a “safety project” along Interstate 59 from the Lamar County line, through Forrest Count to just shy south of Moselle.

The work includes clearing back roadside vegetation and clearing culverts. Currently, a box culvert is being widened.

Estimated completion date: 2024.

Wayne County awarded a $4 million contract to R&J Construction Company, Inc., of Laurel, for the improvement of the intersection on U.S. Highway 84 at Reservoir/ Magnolia Hill roads and Mississippi Highway184.

A supplemental contract will be forthcoming to add an underground drain to compensate for an unforeseen underground spring.

Expected completion date: summer of 2022.

Jasper County awarded Dunn Roadbuilders a $3.3 million overlay project of 12 miles of Mississippi 503 between Mississippi 528 and the Newton County line.

Expected completion date: summer of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.