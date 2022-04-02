Win Stuff
Mother, daughter dead after Long Beach shooting

What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday...
What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday morning.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday morning.

Long Beach Police were called to a home in the 400 block of St. Augustine Ave around 7:20 a.m. to investigate a dispute between two women. Police Chief Billy Seal said both women ended up suffering from gunshot wounds.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the two women as mother Debora Switzer, 62, and daughter Lauren Switzer, 33, both of Long Beach. Police found Debora dead at the scene when they arrived. Lauren was taken to Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m.

The coroner said autopsies will be performed Tuesday, April 5.

Long Beach Police are still investigating, and more details will be released at a later time.

