Lamar County School District holds ‘Cruising into Kindergarten’ event

By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As the current school year dwindles down, the Lamar County School District welcomed their incoming kindergarten students with a brand new event.

The district hosted the inaugural “Cruising into Kindergarten” event at Oak Grove High School and Purvis High School.

This event allowed parents and children to meet the faculty of the school and have their questions answered.

“Its just come together so nicely. It’s just been a perfect day,” said Lamar County Superintendent Steven Hampton. “We appreciate all this work and we appreciate the community coming together being a part of this program. We look forward to the ‘22-‘23 school year.”

“This is a fun way for her to not be intimidated by the school atmosphere and just see people that she already knows from gymnastics or dance or things like that,” said Natalie Barham, referring to her daughter who will soon start kindergarten. “It’s not stressful or tense, we can see that the teachers are ready and excited for her to come to school.

The event offered free food, a car show and a viewing of the movie, Cars.

Due to the success of the event, the district hopes to continue with the event in the future.

