Hub City gets prepared for Half-Marathon Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready, get set, go... to Downtown Hattiesburg Saturday for the annual Half-Marathon!

Runners will be waking up extra early Saturday morning as the race is set to begin at 7 a.m., and it will go on for hours.

We were able to catch up with runners while they picked up all of their gear. One couple, Dick and Mo Conville, said this is their third year participating in the race.

“We don’t actually run… we walk, we are doing the 5K walk,” says Mo.

The couple has been married for 57 years, and they say they’ve been physically active since they were younger.

“We’ve been working out together since 1966 in grad school at LSU. We walked all over campus after dinner every night and we’ve been working out ever since,” says Dick.

Michael Dixon is part of the half marathon’s steering committee. He says the race is going to go all around the Hub City.

“They come through downtown, run through the avenues, cross over Hardy Street and then get on Rails to Trails. Then go around USM campus and then come back on the Rails to Trails, back into downtown and finish where they started in front of Saenger Theater,” says Dixon.

After the runners finish, they’ll have a big celebration waiting on them at Town Square Park.

“We’ll have food, drinks, music. They will give out awards at 10 o’clock for the winners who placed in their categories. And it’s going to be a big party and really anyone in the community is welcome to come,” says Dixon.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.